Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 140 at Credit Suisse Group

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 165 to CHF 140 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut Straumann from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.61.

Straumann Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $9.40. 108,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,121. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. Straumann has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

