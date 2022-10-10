StrongHands (SHND) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 41.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $991,102.61 and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 379.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 18,399,039,333 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is https://reddit.com/r/stronghandsblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official message board is stronghandsblockchain.medium.com. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @shndcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands (SHND) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate SHND through the process of mining. StrongHands has a current supply of 17,846,671,211.186985 with 17,985,844,979.38212 in circulation. The last known price of StrongHands is 0.0000542 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stronghands.info/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.