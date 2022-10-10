SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Up 3.1%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.39. 9,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 833,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $526.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

