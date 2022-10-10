SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of STKL stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SunOpta by 496.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

