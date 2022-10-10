Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) vs. Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Financial Review

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -1,262.47% -38.10% -34.25% Bioqual 7.95% 14.94% 8.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunshine Biopharma and Bioqual, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Bioqual’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $230,000.00 56.66 -$12.44 million N/A N/A Bioqual $66.15 million 1.05 $5.26 million $5.88 13.18

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioqual beats Sunshine Biopharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunshine Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About Bioqual

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

