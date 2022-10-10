Swash Market Capitalization Reaches $7.19 Million (SWASH)

Swash (SWASH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Swash has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $167,755.00 worth of Swash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swash has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Swash Profile

Swash was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Swash’s total supply is 997,028,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,420,913 tokens. The official message board for Swash is medium.com/swashapp. Swash’s official website is swashapp.io. Swash’s official Twitter account is @swashapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swash (SWASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Swash has a current supply of 997,028,827.65 with 411,420,912.65 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

