Swerve Price Down 20.3% This Week (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Swerve token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003176 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,700,457 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,480,530 tokens. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @swervefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Buying and Selling Swerve

According to CryptoCompare, “Swerve (SWRV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Swerve has a current supply of 19,700,456.8155653 with 17,480,530.26830513 in circulation. The last known price of Swerve is 0.11985747 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $471,254.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swerve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.