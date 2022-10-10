System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.00. System1 shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 4,681 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SST. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at System1

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that System1, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,725,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at $259,085,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,725,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,522,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,529 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SST. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.