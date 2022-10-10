Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

TPR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tapestry by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Tapestry by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

