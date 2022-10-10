Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tata Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of Hold.

Tata Motors Stock Down 2.8 %

TTM opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

