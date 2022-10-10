TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.85

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 152.0% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,438,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

