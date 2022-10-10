Techpay Coin Price Tops $0.15 (TPC)

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Techpay Coin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Techpay Coin has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $327,796.00 worth of Techpay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Techpay Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Techpay Coin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Techpay Coin Coin Profile

Techpay Coin (TPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2022. Techpay Coin’s total supply is 2,052,430,415 coins and its circulating supply is 32,752,501 coins. Techpay Coin’s official Twitter account is @techpay_chain. The official website for Techpay Coin is techpay.io/blockchain. Techpay Coin’s official message board is www.youtube.com/channel/ucw4ux2gz5t7lvo7nulft4rg.

Buying and Selling Techpay Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Techpay Coin (TPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Techpay Coin has a current supply of 2,052,430,414.5231671 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Techpay Coin is 0.14832699 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $783,017.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://techpay.io/blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Techpay Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Techpay Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Techpay Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Techpay Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Techpay Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.