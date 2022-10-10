Teh Golden One (GOLD 1) Price Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

Teh Golden One (GOLD 1) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Teh Golden One has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $23,469.00 worth of Teh Golden One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teh Golden One token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Teh Golden One has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Teh Golden One Token Profile

Teh Golden One launched on May 15th, 2022. Teh Golden One’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Teh Golden One’s official website is tehgoldenone.com. Teh Golden One’s official Twitter account is @tehgoldenone.

Buying and Selling Teh Golden One

According to CryptoCompare, “Teh Golden One (GOLD 1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Teh Golden One has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Teh Golden One is 0.0000981 USD and is down -42.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $155,210.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tehgoldenone.com.”

