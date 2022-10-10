Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.45

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Teijin Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Teijin alerts:

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

Featured Stories

