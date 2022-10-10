Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.44

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 14828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after acquiring an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,089,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after acquiring an additional 875,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

