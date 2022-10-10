TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TELUS traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 24614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Get TELUS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in TELUS by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 97.17%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.