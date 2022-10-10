Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Down to $33.90

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.90, but opened at $32.53. Tenable shares last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 9,743 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.77.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,068 shares of company stock worth $2,667,209. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Tenable by 47,669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 215,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.