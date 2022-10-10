Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 200.70 ($2.43) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 256.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,003.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 199.19 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

In related news, insider Ken Murphy purchased 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

