Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given New GBX 238 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCDY opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Tesco has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

