The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $429.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $395.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $400.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $301.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,418,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

