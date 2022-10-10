The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Trimmed by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 2.9 %

KR traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $44.25. 227,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.39.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.