The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.00

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.80), with a volume of 42136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.81).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £311.97 million and a PE ratio of 609.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78.

In other news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total value of £10,948.70 ($13,229.46).

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

