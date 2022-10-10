The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TD opened at $59.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

