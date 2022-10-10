The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 3.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $23,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRV traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $158.56. 10,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

