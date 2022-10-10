The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 134,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.57. 60,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,057. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.37.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

