TheStreet Downgrades Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to C+

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.11.

D opened at $64.39 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

