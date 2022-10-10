Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0520

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $275.82 million and $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00086384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00066609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007928 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000210 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008700 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency . Theta Fuel has a current supply of 5,301,214,400. The last known price of Theta Fuel is 0.05249754 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,834,257.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

