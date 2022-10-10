Thrupenny (TPY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $180,216.00

Thrupenny (TPY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Thrupenny has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Thrupenny has a total market cap of $359,274.37 and approximately $180,216.00 worth of Thrupenny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrupenny token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Thrupenny Profile

Thrupenny’s launch date was July 20th, 2022. Thrupenny’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,110,000 tokens. Thrupenny’s official website is thrupenny.io. Thrupenny’s official Twitter account is @thrupennydefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thrupenny Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrupenny (TPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Thrupenny has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Thrupenny is 0.31612466 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $165,960.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thrupenny.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrupenny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrupenny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrupenny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

