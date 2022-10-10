Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tilray Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $3.17. 118,925,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,697,508. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.54. Tilray has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Get Tilray alerts:

Insider Activity at Tilray

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,574,196 shares in the company, valued at $19,130,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.