Tim Kowalski Sells 3,252 Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) insider Tim Kowalski sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £7,121.88 ($8,605.46).
NCC Group Stock Down 0.5 %
NCC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 218.50 ($2.64). 122,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.03. The company has a market cap of £677.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,135.71. NCC Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 262 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
NCC Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
