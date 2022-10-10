Tim Kowalski Sells 3,252 Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) insider Tim Kowalski sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £7,121.88 ($8,605.46).

NCC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 218.50 ($2.64). 122,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.03. The company has a market cap of £677.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,135.71. NCC Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 262 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

NCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

