Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Tornado Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $6.22 or 0.00032059 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003158 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 tokens. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @tornadocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tornado Cash is app.tornado.cash. The official message board for Tornado Cash is tornado-cash.medium.com.

Tornado Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash (TORN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tornado Cash has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,099,794.70871702 in circulation. The last known price of Tornado Cash is 6.34777883 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,899,485.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.tornado.cash/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

