Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TMTNF opened at $72.00 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

