Totally A Rug Pull (TARP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101,452.00

Totally A Rug Pull (TARP) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Totally A Rug Pull token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Totally A Rug Pull has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Totally A Rug Pull has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $101,452.00 worth of Totally A Rug Pull was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Totally A Rug Pull alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Totally A Rug Pull Token Profile

Totally A Rug Pull was first traded on December 14th, 2021. Totally A Rug Pull’s total supply is 946,206,748,226 tokens. The official website for Totally A Rug Pull is www.totallyarugpull.com. The Reddit community for Totally A Rug Pull is https://reddit.com/r/totallyarugpull and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Totally A Rug Pull’s official message board is totallyarugpull.medium.com. Totally A Rug Pull’s official Twitter account is @totallyarugpull and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Totally A Rug Pull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Totally A Rug Pull (TARP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Totally A Rug Pull has a current supply of 946,206,748,226 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Totally A Rug Pull is 0.00000418 USD and is up 7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,318.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.totallyarugpull.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Totally A Rug Pull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Totally A Rug Pull should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Totally A Rug Pull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Totally A Rug Pull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Totally A Rug Pull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.