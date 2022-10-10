Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,356 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the average daily volume of 2,247 call options.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.25. 23,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

