Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 23,678 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises 0.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.40. 10,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,495. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.66.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.