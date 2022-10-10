Tran Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,572 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up 2.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of SVB Financial Group worth $21,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $341.86. 3,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.53. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $328.27 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

