Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $67.16 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,299 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up approximately 7.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $67,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,276,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 248,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,096. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

