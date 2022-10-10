Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.94. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $238.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

