TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.64

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.64 and last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 11099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

