Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,490.56 ($18.01).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Travis Perkins

In related news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

LON TPK opened at GBX 785 ($9.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.59. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,683 ($20.34). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 859.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,036.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

