Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 260 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 104,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,798. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

