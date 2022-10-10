Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 456 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.79.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.82. The stock had a trading volume of 84,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,015. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $204.05 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

