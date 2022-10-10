Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 466 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.30. 66,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

