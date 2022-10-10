Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 5.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,000.

VFH traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $75.71. 48,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,947. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

