Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.23. 242,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,285. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.27 and its 200 day moving average is $244.76.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.