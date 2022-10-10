TrustVerse (TRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.35 Million

TrustVerse (TRV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $5.35 million and $72,523.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003192 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,025,258 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @trustverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrustVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse (TRV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrustVerse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 726,025,258.11 in circulation. The last known price of TrustVerse is 0.00746615 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $41,971.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trustverse.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.