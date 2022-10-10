UBS Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,650 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on Shell in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,345.50 ($28.34) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,259.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,210.44. The firm has a market cap of £167.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 554.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

Shell Announces Dividend

About Shell

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

