UBS Group Reiterates “€121.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €121.00 ($123.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

FRA SY1 traded down €1.85 ($1.89) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €100.00 ($102.04). The company had a trading volume of 211,195 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €105.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €105.96. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($74.98).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

