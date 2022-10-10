UBS Group Trims Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Target Price to €18.30

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from €20.30 ($20.71) to €18.30 ($18.67) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rexel from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Rexel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

