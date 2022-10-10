Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Holdings Lowered by Norwest Venture Partners XII LP

Norwest Venture Partners XII LP trimmed its stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,344,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114,734 shares during the period. Udemy makes up 99.8% of Norwest Venture Partners XII LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP owned about 6.69% of Udemy worth $95,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Udemy by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,462. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
